Dallas man shoots, kills 73-year-old girlfriend on his 74th birthday, police say
DALLAS - A 74-year-old Dallas man called police on Friday morning, saying he shot and killed his 73-year-old girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant. The shooting happened on his birthday, according to jail records.
Pleasant Grove Area Shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police were called to the 1800 block of East Shore Circle around 10 a.m. on June 13.
Owen Floyd Smith, 74, called the police and said he and 73-year-old Sue Ann Tarleton were arguing, which then turned into Smith shooting Tarleton, the affidavit shows. He told police they were dating and lived together. He called 911 and told the dispatcher he had shot his girlfriend three times, killing her.
Dallas police arrived at their home in the Pleasant Grove area and arrested Smith. Tarleton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith was taken to the Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed. He was ultimately arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail.
He is facing a charge of murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department, the arrest affidavit for Owen Floyd Smith, and the Dallas County Jail records.