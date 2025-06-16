Dallas man shoots, kills 73-year-old girlfriend on his 74th birthday, police say

article

The Brief A 74-year-old Dallas man, Owen Floyd Smith, called 911 on Friday to report that he had shot and killed his 73-year-old girlfriend, Sue Ann Tarleton. Police arrived at the Pleasant Grove home and found Tarleton deceased at the scene; Smith was arrested. Smith has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.



A 74-year-old Dallas man called police on Friday morning, saying he shot and killed his 73-year-old girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant. The shooting happened on his birthday, according to jail records.

Pleasant Grove Area Shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police were called to the 1800 block of East Shore Circle around 10 a.m. on June 13.

Owen Floyd Smith, 74, called the police and said he and 73-year-old Sue Ann Tarleton were arguing, which then turned into Smith shooting Tarleton, the affidavit shows. He told police they were dating and lived together. He called 911 and told the dispatcher he had shot his girlfriend three times, killing her.

Dallas police arrived at their home in the Pleasant Grove area and arrested Smith. Tarleton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was taken to the Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed. He was ultimately arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

He is facing a charge of murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.