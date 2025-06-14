Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting in Pleasant Grove; suspect charged with murder

Published  June 14, 2025 2:46pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A fatal shooting occurred on June 13 in Pleasant Grove.
    • Dallas Police have a suspect in custody who will be charged with murder.
    • The victim's identity has not yet been released.

DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of East Shore Circle at about 10:15 am on June 13.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined that a known suspect shot the victim at the location. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where the victim died. 

The suspect is in custody and will be charged with murder. 

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification. 

This is an ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Reed at 469-597-9332 or jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

