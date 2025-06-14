Fatal shooting in Pleasant Grove; suspect charged with murder
DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of East Shore Circle at about 10:15 am on June 13.
What we know:
The preliminary investigation determined that a known suspect shot the victim at the location.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where the victim died.
The suspect is in custody and will be charged with murder.
What we don't know:
The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Reed at 469-597-9332 or jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.