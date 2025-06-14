Fatal shooting in Pleasant Grove; suspect charged with murder

article

The Brief A fatal shooting occurred on June 13 in Pleasant Grove. Dallas Police have a suspect in custody who will be charged with murder. The victim's identity has not yet been released.



Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of East Shore Circle at about 10:15 am on June 13.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined that a known suspect shot the victim at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where the victim died.

The suspect is in custody and will be charged with murder.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Reed at 469-597-9332 or jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.