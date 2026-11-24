The Brief On November 23, 30-year-old John Alvarez pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served. Alvarez was convicted for a 2025 fatal crash in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas that left 29-year-old Jose Benitez dead. Police said they found Alvarez an hour after the crash in a nearby neighborhood after he fled the scene, and found him with an odor of alcohol on his breath.



A Dallas man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal drunk driving crash in Bishop Arts last year.

John Alvarez 2026 mug shot (Dallas County Jail)

What we know:

On Monday, November 23, 30-year-old John Alvarez pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Alvarez was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with credit for time already served.

Bishop Arts Fatal Crash

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The backstory:

His guilty plea comes over a year after he was responsible for a fatal drunk driving crash in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas.

On October 12, 2025, at around 10:30 p.m., Alvarez was driving a 2007 Toyota 4 Runner when he struck 29-year-old Jose Benitez, who was crossing in the 400 block of West Davis Street.

First responders pronounced Benitez deceased at the scene around 10:38 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jose Benitez

Court documents state Alvarez crashed into a nearby Cadillac sedan after striking Benitez. The driver of the Cadillac was unharmed by the crash, and told police Alvarez had fled the scene.

Police found Alvarez an hour after the crash in a nearby neighborhood. An arrest affidavit states police found Alvarez with "blood shot eyes and an alcoholic beverage odor emitting from his person."

Alvarez told police he was walking from his house, but was unable to point in the direction of the supposed house. He told police he wanted his lawyer because, "You guys already got me once for DWI."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police later found Alvarez had a previous conviction for DWI in Tarrant County, which he served a year in jail for.

Alvarez was transported to a local jail for treatment before being booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Jail records show Alvarez also has a charge for collision involving death.