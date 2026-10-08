Dallas man faces 8 years in prison for unauthorized airport drone flights

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The Brief A 24-year-old Dallas man has been indicted for allegedly flying an unauthorized drone into restricted airspace at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport. Federal prosecutors say Pujan Prashantkumar Gajjar crossed an active runway at Love Field and flew without a required airman's certificate. Gajjar faces up to eight years in federal prison if convicted on the four federal counts.



A 24-year-old Dallas man has been charged with repeatedly flying a drone into a restricted airspace around Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Drone crosses active runway

What we know:

A federal grand jury indicted Pujan Prashantkumar Gajjar on Sept. 16 on four counts related to the unauthorized operation of an unmanned aircraft in protected airspace.

The indictment alleges Gajjar flew a drone into the runway exclusion zone at Love Field around 11:30 p.m. on June 26, 2025. Prosecutors said the drone crossed an active runway.

The following night, Gajjar allegedly flew the same drone into restricted airspace surrounding DFW Airport, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also allege Gajjar knowingly and willfully acted as an airman without the required airman’s certificate in connection with the flights.

Federal agents arrested Gajjar on Sept. 22. He made his initial appearance that day before U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver.

If convicted, Gajjar faces up to eight years in federal prison.

Officials warn of airspace risks

What they're saying:

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said operating a drone in restricted airport airspace threatens pilots and crew members, as well as people on the ground.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a statement: "Unauthorized drone incursions into protected airport airspace jeopardizes aircraft and endangers pilots, passengers and the entire community."