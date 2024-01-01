Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood late last month.

Police were called to an apartment on S. St. Augustine Drive, not far from the CF Hawn Freeway, at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

24-year-old Juvenal Antero was found shot inside.

Antero was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives determined that two suspects forced their way into the apartment and shot Antero.

Both suspects then left the location.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 214-670-4735.