Dallas man convicted of trafficking nearly 500 grams of meth

The Brief A Dallas man, Deldrick Damond Lewis, has been found guilty of federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Lewis was identified as a methamphetamine supplier and was convicted for selling nearly 500 grams of the drug. He now faces a potential sentence of up to life in federal prison; a sentencing date has not yet been set.



U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs announces that a Dallas man has been found guilty of federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

What we know:

Deldrick Damond Lewis, 40, was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine following a three-day trial on August 6, 2025.

According to information presented in court, Lewis was identified as a methamphetamine supplier during an investigation of drug trafficking activities in the Grayson County area.

Lewis sold approximately 490 grams of methamphetamine during a drug trafficking transaction. Additionally, prosecutors presented evidence at trial that included Lewis’ social media accounts, text messages, and other evidence from his cellular phones.

Faces up to life in prison

Dig deeper:

At sentencing, Lewis faces up to life in federal prison.

The statutory maximum sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

What's next:

This case was investigated by the FBI, Texoma Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman Police Department and the Dallas Police Department SWAT Team.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maureen Smith and Stevan Buys.