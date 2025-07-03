Dallas man added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

article

The Brief Martin Deanda, a 43-year-old Dallas man, has been added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. He is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2023. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous tips leading to his arrest.



The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Martin Deanda, a 43-year-old Dallas man, to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Deanda has been wanted in Dallas County since January 2025 for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He was convicted in Anderson County in January 2023 of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Criminal History

What we know:

In 2012, Deanda was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery and subsequently sentenced to 10 years' confinement for each offense, to be served concurrently.

In January 2023, Deanda was convicted in Anderson County of aggravated sexual assault of a child. On January 9, 2025, a warrant was issued in Dallas County for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Martin Deanda (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Description and Known Ties

Deanda is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms and may wear glasses. He is known to have ties to Anderson County, including the city of Palestine.

How to Submit Tips

What you can do:

To be eligible for a cash reward, tipsters must provide information through one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting Deanda's profile and clicking the provided link

All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be given a tip number instead of using a name.