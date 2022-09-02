Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

A man accused of attacking multiple women over a 5-day period last month has been arrested. Now police are asking for possible other victims to come forward.

Justin Dejohn Smith (Source: Garland Police)

Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery (home invasion) charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest, and unlawful restraint in Mesquite.

"He located women that were alone. He isolated them, tried to start a conversation with them and ends up attacking them unexpectedly," said Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts.

Garland police say on August 23 they responded to a call from a female victim who said she had been physically and sexually assaulted.

The woman said she was in her apartment on Duck Creek Road when the offender, who she did not know, made his way into the apartment.

The victim told police the man held her against her will and physically and sexually assaulted her.

The man then stole some items from the apartment and took off in the victim's car.

On August 24, the Mesquite police department says a woman was in the parking lot of her apartment complex on US Hwy 80, when an unknown man approached her claiming he was looking for directions.

He then opened her car door and began to restrain her, but the woman was able to honk the horn causing the man to run off.

On August 27, Mesquite officers were called to a car wash on Northwest Drive for a female who said she was washing her car when an unknown man began choking her. A witness stepped in, and the man drove off to a nearby apartment complex.

Mesquite officers were able to track the car and arrested Smith in the area.

Mesquite and Garland Police believe he was the suspect in each case.

Both departments are asking if there are any additional victims, or if anyone has had recent contact with Smith.

They are asking anyone with information about previous offenses in Garland to call 972-205-1672 and anyone with information about previous offenses in Mesquite to call 972-216-6704.

Smith is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail.

Smith has a long criminal history including assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession and evading arrest.

