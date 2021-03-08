Dallas man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot due in court

article

Another North Texan charged in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol is due for his first court appearance.

Luke Coffee will appear before a federal judge Monday morning in Dallas.

The FBI said he assaulted police officers with a crutch outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Body camera video captured the attack from several angles.

Coffee is a Baylor graduate who grew up in Dallas. According to his IMBD page, he has appeared in more than a dozen movies or shows, like Friday Night Lights. Most of them have been small roles.

Someone recognized him in videos they saw about the Capitol riot and contacted the FBI.

A college classmate who is now an FBI agent identified him, his arrest warrant affidavit states.

Coffee faces charges of assault of federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon, interference with law enforcement officer during civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

