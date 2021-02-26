Dallas man accused of using crutch to assault police officers during Capitol riot

article

A Dallas man has been taken into custody after FBI investigators found that he "used a crutch to assault police officers" during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Luke Coffee turned himself in at the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse Thursday.

Coffee is one of at least 12 North Texans charged in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

He faces charges of assault of federal law enforcement officer with dangerous weapon, interference with law enforcement officer during civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the arrest affidavit, the investigation into Coffee began after someone contacted the FBI and said they recognized him in videos they saw about the Capitol riot.

When interviewed by the FBI, Coffee said he drove to D.C. for the Trump rally, and admitted to being at the Capitol the day of the riot.

He claimed "he did not engage in any type of physical confrontations with the police," but the FBI found body camera footage that shows Coffee made contact with officers and he "charged" at the officers while holding a crutch.

Coffee made his initial appearance Friday at 10 a.m.