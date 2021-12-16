Dallas Love Field shop first airport location to use palm recognition service from Amazon

article

Shopping at Dallas Love Field just got easier and way more high tech.

The popular airport shop Hudson is now using Amazon’s palm recognition service and "just walk out" technology at a location in the airport.

Eliminating the checkout line, customers either swipe their credit card or use the palm recognition tech, take the products they want, then walk right out.

Hudson plans to expand its contactless shopping to more airports next year.

