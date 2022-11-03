Police seek woman accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry from Dallas store

article

Dallas police are looking for a woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 in jewelry from a store.

The woman was seen browsing at New World Jewelry, located on Grissom Lane, on September 3.

Soon after, investigators said she stuffed her pockets with jewelry while the employee was distracted.

Surveillance video showed that she left in a newer model white Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. G. Waller at 214-670-6053 or email george.waller@dallaspolice.gov.