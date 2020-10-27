Dallas ISD to offer rapid COVID-19 tests to students, staff

Dallas ISD will roll out rapid COVID-19 testing to students and staff in the next few weeks.

District officials say the district will be part of the state’s rapid test program and begin with student athletes before expanding access.

“This is the group who is in a lot of connection with one another,” said Robyn Harris, DISD spokesperson.

Student athletes will be tested in groups once a week beginning as early as next week. Parent permission is required, but participation is not mandatory.

Dallas ISD students will administer their own COVID-19 test — a less invasive form of the nasal swab — with school staff wearing PPE observing them and reviewing results in about 15 minutes.

Dallas ISD says the staff who oversee testing will be trained.

Eventually, within a few weeks, testing will eventually roll out across campuses for students and staff.

“A number of our students are asymptomatic and so this will help really from a safety standpoint,” Harris said.

The district has requested 15,000 test kits for its initial order.

News of the testing rollout comes as the first 9-week grading period comes to a close and students once again have the option of heading back to the classroom. Parents must make their decision by Friday.

