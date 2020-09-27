Dallas, Arlington & Irving ISD allow in-person learning for some students on Monday

After starting the school year strictly online, it's time for more North Texas students that selected in-person learning to go back to school.

In the Dallas Independent School District, the youngest learners and students who are starting at a new campus return to the classroom Monday.

Pre-K and kindergarten students are returning first because it's still a very new experience for them and the district wants them to get comfortable being in a classroom setting.

Parents of students moving to a new building also have the option to let their kids back into the classroom. That means new students and those transitioning from elementary to middle school or junior high to high school.

All other students have the option of in-person learning starting Oct. 5.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said that with coronavirus cases remaining flat, more parents support in-person learning.

“We were at 44% that wanted in-person learning, now that’s up to 54% that want in-person. People are seeing, okay, this is not becoming a problem. More people are choosing to come into the building,” he said.

When Dallas ISD high school students return, there will be a hybrid model. Some days students will learn on campus and some days they will learn at home.

A hybrid learning model starts Monday for students and teachers in Arlington ISD, combining in-person and virtual learning.

Students will be on campus at least twice a week and on some Fridays as well. Although, students in special programs will attend daily regardless of their name.

Masks will be mandatory for all Arlington ISD students grades 1-12. Desks will be spaced out, and things like snack machines and water fountains will not be in use.

“We'd also like to encourage our kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students to wear a mask every day,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcello Cavazos said.

The district is assuring students and parents that the campuses are being kept clean using the latest sanitizing tools and techniques.

The hybrid instruction runs through Oct. 9 for most students whose families chose to have them back on campus. Starting Oct. 13, elementary and junior high students will be back on campus five days a week.

The hybrid model will continue for high school students.

In Irving ISD, all students who chose in-person learning will be back in the classroom Monday.

And in Fort Worth ISD, teachers report to campus Monday. Some students will be allowed to return next week.