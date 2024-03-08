Dallas ISD teams up with Dallas PD to build student confidence

Dallas ISD is finding innovative ways to help students stay on track.

Students at one school took part in breakout sessions where they learned how to resolve conflict and build confidence from judges, police officers and athletes.

The goal of the special day of learning was to help students at Todd Middle School gain confidence as they become young adults interacting in their community.

Inside the halls of learning, students at Dr. Frederick Douglass Todd Sr. Middle School are getting some real talk from their teachers for the day.

"Even though we're police and here to catch bad guys, we're here to influence and to let you know that we are who? We are your friends," explained Dallas Police Officer Eva Gonzalez.

Dallas police officers assigned to the South-Central Substation tried to connect with the students by sharing their similarities.

The Latino and Black officers spoke to boys and girls at a school that is 61% African American and 34% Hispanic.

Principal Bobby Nevles says the day of mentoring and outreach can really have a positive impact on students’ lives. Many come from underserved neighborhoods.

"It's paramount for us still trying to grow these kids and show them that there are other options other than the crime and the violence that they see on a regular basis," he said. "Trying to get them to be more positive and to stay on the right track now."

Featured article

Dallas County Civil Court Judge Maria Aceves was born in Mexico City. She moved to the United States when she was 2. Her first language was Spanish. She wanted to impress upon the students that no goal is unattainable.

"Them telling us you can do whatever if you put your mind to it really gives me the drive to do something of my own," said student Jonathan Velasquez.

Succeeding in life comes in many forms.

Damontre Moore, a former NFL player who now plays defensive end in the Canadian Football League, talked about the positive impact sports can have in one's life.

That team mentality was on display on the school basketball court. Students and police officers engaged in a three-on-three tournament.

A good time was had by all while sparking important conversations.

"I wanted to ask them how I could change my community," Jonathan said.

This is a program Dallas ISD plans to implement at schools all across the district.