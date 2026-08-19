Dallas ISD police officer injured in officer-involved shooting released from hospital

The Brief Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones has been released from the hospital, according to the district. Jones was injured in an Aug. 6 incident where a suspect he had helped remove from the highway shot him with his own gun. Jones was struck in his leg and was administered a tourniquet at the scene. The suspect, Jose Pantoja-Morales, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.



The Dallas ISD police officer injured in an Aug. 6 officer-involved shooting has been released from the hospital.

Dallas ISD police officer returns home

Dallas ISD Police Officer Justin Jones, 39

What's New:

Dallas ISD confirmed to FOX 4 that Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones has been released from the hospital and has returned home.

Jones had been hospitalized since Aug. 6, when he was shot by a suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Far North Dallas.

Dallas ISD police officer-involved shooting

The backstory:

An arrest affidavit states that around 10:45 a.m. on August 9, Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones received a call about a man walking in the median of LBJ Highway near Midway Road.

The affidavit says the man walking along the highway, later identified as Pantoja-Morales, willingly got into Jones' police vehicle and was driven to a nearby Walmart parking lot.

Jose Pantoja-Morales

Jones stopped his vehicle in between the Walmart parking lot and a Sam's Club parking lot after Pantoja-Morales began pulling items out of Jones' work bag.

The affidavit states Jones pulled Pantoja-Morales out of the vehicle and attempted to turn him to face the vehicle, but Morales began resisting. Both men went to the ground during the struggle, at which point Pantoja-Morales was able to pull Jones' gun out and shoot him once.

Morales fled the scene on foot after shooting Jones. He was detained after a brief chase in the 400 block of High Summit Drive, and later admitted to shooting Jones so he could get away.

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Jones was struck in his femoral artery, according to the affidavit. He was taken into surgery after receiving a tourniquet at the site of the shooting.

Pantoja-Morales has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.