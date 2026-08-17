Over 50 arrested in North Texas World Cup human trafficking sting

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The Brief A multi-agency task force arrested 56 people in Tarrant County during Operation Red Card, a crackdown on human trafficking and child exploitation. Ten suspects face charges for trying to meet minors for sex after unknowingly communicating with undercover officers, with two facing federal charges. Authorities identified over 40 potential trafficking victims to connect them with support services, while 14 related investigations remain active.



A multi-agency crackdown on human trafficking and child exploitation during the FIFA World Cup in North Texas resulted in more than 50 arrests.

Law enforcement officials announced Monday that 56 people were arrested and dozens of potential trafficking victims were identified during Operation Red Card.

Undercover stings target sex buyers, child exploitation

What we know:

Ten of the 56 people arrested are accused of trying to meet minors for sex, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. Fourteen additional investigations remain active with arrest warrants pending.

The enforcement actions took place June 15, 16 and 18 with Arlington police; June 29 and July 1 and 2 with Fort Worth police; and July 8-10 with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Arlington police.

Authorities said the suspects believed they were communicating with children ages 4 to 15 years old.

Investigators used several approaches during the operation, including:

Undercover officers posing as sex workers

Officers responding to online sex advertisements

Investigators posing online as minors

Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force leads operation

Local perspective:

The operation was led by the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force and brought together local, state and federal law enforcement agencies as well as nonprofit organizations that provide services to trafficking survivors.

Officials said most of the suspects targeted by the operation were from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Investigators are continuing to pursue other potential suspects, and authorities said additional warrants and charges could follow.

In one Arlington operation in mid-June, police arrested 13 men accused of agreeing to pay for sex after communicating with undercover officers online. They were charged with solicitation of prostitution, a felony, Arlington police Sgt. Tarik Muslimovic said.

Sgt. Tarik Muslimovic

Dig deeper:

Seven other people were arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants during related enforcement efforts.

Authorities later conducted four face-to-face undercover operations in late June and early July that resulted in another 18 arrests for solicitation of prostitution, Muslimovic said.

Ten suspects have been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, with additional cases still under investigation.

The U.S. Secret Service's Dallas Field Office assisted with that portion of the investigation by providing undercover online personnel, technical expertise and analysis. Secret Service officials said their work contributed to four arrests.

Federal charges filed for child enticement

Big picture view:

Federal prosecutors also are reviewing several cases from the operation. The U.S. attorney's office said two defendants have been federally charged with attempted enticement of a minor. Prosecutors allege both defendants attempted to have sex with someone they believed was a 14-year-old boy, who was actually part of an undercover operation.

Over 40 trafficking victims identified

What they're saying:

Officials emphasized that the effort was not solely focused on arrests. Over 40 potential trafficking victims were identified or recovered and connected with services during the operation, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Unbound Now, a nonprofit organization that works with trafficking survivors, said it continued providing services to 15 people identified in connection with the World Cup operations. Services can include providing:

Emergency clothing

Transportation

Medical care

Safe housing

Counseling

Education assistance

Long-term advocacy

Ongoing investigations and pending warrants

What's next:

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the operation included support from the Secret Service's Dallas Field Office, the U.S. attorney's office, the FBI Dallas Division, Arlington police and Fort Worth police.

"We know traffickers view large events as opportunities," Arlington police Sgt. Tarik Muslimovic said during a news conference announcing the results. "And so, by pooling our resources together, we can make this as great an impact."

Law enforcement said the investigations will continue.