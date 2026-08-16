Pedestrian killed by SUV after running across State Highway 121 in Plano
PLANO, Texas - A 37-year-old woman was struck and killed early Sunday morning after running across Sam Rayburn Tollway and into oncoming traffic on an access road, police said.
Plano fatal pedestrian crash
What we know:
The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. along the eastbound access road of State Highway 121 near Ohio Drive.
According to Plano police, the woman got out of a vehicle on the Sam Rayburn Tollway for unknown reasons and ran south across the highway. When she tried to cross the south access road, an SUV struck her.
First responders with Plano Fire-Rescue attempted lifesaving measures, including CPR, but the woman died at the scene. Plano Police have identified her as Christiana Jami Vasquez, of Plano.
According to police, the driver of the SUV was not injured and remained at the scene, cooperating with investigators.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation by the Plano Police Department's traffic unit, and no further details were immediately available.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Plano Police Department.