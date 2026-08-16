Pedestrian killed by SUV after running across State Highway 121 in Plano

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The Brief A 37-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning after running across the Sam Rayburn Tollway and into oncoming traffic on an access road in Plano. Police said the woman exited a vehicle on the tollway for unknown reasons before being struck by an SUV on the south access road. The crash remains under investigation by the Plano Police Department, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.



A 37-year-old woman was struck and killed early Sunday morning after running across Sam Rayburn Tollway and into oncoming traffic on an access road, police said.

Plano fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. along the eastbound access road of State Highway 121 near Ohio Drive.

According to Plano police, the woman got out of a vehicle on the Sam Rayburn Tollway for unknown reasons and ran south across the highway. When she tried to cross the south access road, an SUV struck her.

First responders with Plano Fire-Rescue attempted lifesaving measures, including CPR, but the woman died at the scene. Plano Police have identified her as Christiana Jami Vasquez, of Plano.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was not injured and remained at the scene, cooperating with investigators.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Plano Police Department's traffic unit, and no further details were immediately available.