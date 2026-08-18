Missing 18-year-old North Texas woman found safe, police say

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The Brief An 18-year-old North Texas woman reported missing days before starting college has been found safe by Rowlett police. Concern grew after her car was found parked at her workplace with her phone and personal belongings left inside. Authorities have not yet released specific details regarding where or how she was located.



An 18-year-old North Texas woman reported missing days before she was scheduled to move to Pennsylvania for college has been found safe, police announced.

Camilla Fuentes found safe

What we know:

Camilla Fuentes was located safely by Rowlett Police Department detectives, according to an update released by authorities. Detailed circumstances regarding where or how she was found were not immediately released.

Fuentes had been last seen on August 13 around 4:30 p.m. in Rowlett. Concern grew after her vehicle was discovered parked outside the North Garland restaurant where she worked, with her phone, keys, Apple Watch, and AirPods left inside.

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Police treated the disappearance as a missing person case without foul play after discovering she had left behind a note and taken personal documents, including her passport. Her family noted her absence was highly unusual as she was preparing to move to Villanova University to study civil engineering.

The Rowlett Police Department thanked members of the public who shared updates and assisted investigators during the search.