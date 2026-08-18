Wrong-way SUV crash on Highway 121 in Fort Worth leaves three dead, including driver

The Brief A wrong-way driver caused a series of collisions on State Highway 121 in Fort Worth early Tuesday, leaving three people dead and two others hospitalized. The driver of a Jeep traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes clipped one vehicle before crashing head-on into a sedan carrying four people. The driver of the Jeep and two adult passengers in the sedan died at the scene, while the sedan's driver and a young child are expected to survive.



A wrong-way driver caused a series of collisions on State Highway 121 early Tuesday, leaving three people dead and sending two others, including a young child, to the hospital, police said.

Hwy. 121 fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 1:20 a.m. along Airport Freeway near North Riverside Drive, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Officers responding to the scene determined that an adult driving a Jeep was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 121.

Investigators said the Jeep was moving through lane two when it swiped a vehicle carrying three people. That driver tried to steer clear of the oncoming SUV but was struck on the rear driver’s side. None of the three occupants in that vehicle suffered major injuries, authorities said.

The Jeep continued traveling the wrong way eastbound before crashing head-on into a four-door sedan carrying three adults and a child.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. Two passengers in the sedan, an adult woman sitting in the front seat and an adult woman in the back seat, also died at the scene.

The adult male driver of the sedan and a child passenger, estimated to be between 10 and 11 years old, were taken to local hospitals. Both are expected to survive, according to police.

What's next:

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit was at the scene gathering evidence and reconstructing the crash sequence. The highway reopened around 7:30 a.m.

The identities of those killed will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending official identification and notification of next of kin.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who may have video footage of the incident or additional information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.