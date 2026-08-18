Over a million Jeeps recalled over fire hazard concerns

The Brief The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says recall notices have been sent for millions of vehicles, including over a million Jeeps, this summer over fire hazard concerns. The recalls have been sent out over concerns that a fire could break out in the car's engine even if the vehicle is turned off, with drivers encouraged to park their car outside. The NHTSA encourages drivers to take their vehicle in for a free repair as soon as you receive a recall notice.



Over one million Jeep vehicles are part of a nationwide recall over fears that vehicles could catch fire due to an electrical connection in the vehicle's power steering pump.

Vehicle recall over fire hazard concerns

What we know:

Millions of vehicles have been recalled this summer due to concerns they could catch fire. A potential danger with an electrical connection in the vehicle's hydraulic power steering pump is to blame for the recall.

Over one million Jeep models, including Wranglers, SUVs, and Gladiator pick-up trucks made between 2021 and 2025 have been hit by this recall.

Stellantis, the part's manufacturer, says plug-in hybrid model Jeeps have also been recalled for battery risks.

Drivers with a vehicle affected by this recall are encouraged to park their car outside.

What they're saying:

"It's very frustrating."

Jennifer Fox tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb she bought her Jeep Wrangler in April 2025, and has been parking it outside her garage and away from her property.

"I haven't really been able to drive it that much," Fox said. "So all of the recalls have recommended parking outside of the garage away from any structures or other vehicles, so I just park on my property away from my home and my garage just in case of the event that it did catch fire."

Fox says she hasn't been able to set an appointment to get the recall work done on her Jeep Wrangler.

Jennifer Fox

Ian Marlow, the founder and executive director of Fitech Consultants, explains that the concerns are around what happens with lithium-ion batteries being used in almost all modern electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and standard vehicles.

"I think what we're seeing here on a consistent basis is that the intersection of pwoer, batteries and technology are creating a situation where there are draws of energy, and it's causing things like these spontaneous fires."

What you can do:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends you try and schedule a free repair appointment with your vehicle manufacturer as soon as you receive a recall notice.

You can check the NHTSA's website to see if your vehicle is affected here.