Dallas ISD makes clear or mesh backpacks mandatory for secondary students

Clear or mesh backpacks will be required next year for all older students in the Dallas Independent School District.

The district announced its decision Monday morning, saying it will create safer campuses.

Last week, Dallas ISD said it was considering the requirement for all students.

It sent out a survey to parents before making the change that will affect students in sixth through 12th grades.

School starts on Aug. 15 for students in Dallas.

The district said it will provide free clear bags to those who need them before classes start.