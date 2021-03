article

Students on Spring Break in Dallas ISD can pick up a week's worth of meals on Monday.

The district is holding a free, curbside meal distribution for children 18 and under.

That includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks for the entire week.

22 schools across the district will act as distribution sites.

They will be open from 11 this morning until 4 p.m.

For more information: https://www.dallasisd.org/fcns