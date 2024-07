article

Another small earthquake rattled homes in West Texas on Thursday morning.

The magnitude 2.5 quake happened at 10:29 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was near Hermleigh, Texas, which is about 200 miles west of Fort Worth.

It’s the same area where a 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit on Monday.

Many people in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex reported feeling shakes from that more powerful earthquake.