Dallas ISD could lose $130 million-plus in federal funds if in-person classes don’t resume in fall

President Trump has threatened to pull funding for schools that don't return to the classroom this fall, which could cost Dallas ISD more than $130 million in federal dollars.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos says there's not enough data to prove children would be in danger, despite coronavirus cases continuing to spike in many parts of the country. Classes were disrupted in the spring and if it continues into the fall, she says the outcome could be detrimental.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told Good Day on Monday that the district is aware money could be lost.

“Absolutely, Title I funds support our most needy students. We also get funds for our special needs students. It would be over $130 million. That's a big number. However, that's three percent of our budget, so it is significant and it would hurt us significantly, but we need to do what’s best for our students and we will find a way to work through it if these threats come to pass,” Hinojosa said.

The superintendent wants students to be back in class, but said it will have to be done safely and with everyone involved in mind.

"We have a lot of senior teachers and a lot of senior employees. Bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians. We worry about them. While students may not be affected significantly, they are carriers and they could take it back to their families. So we have to consider all the data before we make any decisions,” Hinojosa said.

If schools do choose to return, the centers for disease control and prevention set guildines with safety in mind. The plan calls for adding plastic shielding where six-foot distancing isn't practical or staggered pick-ups to provide spacing.

