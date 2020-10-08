Dallas ISD considers adding six weeks to 2020-21 school year

Dallas ISD is considering adding six weeks to the school calendar to make up for learning losses.

The superintendent revealed Thursday that previously successful students have suffered alarming setbacks, as a result of the transition to online learning.

Dr. Michael Hinojosa says shutting down schools in March resulted in a drastic learning loss for some students. Testing data that would show the scale of the problem is expected next month.

“If previously successful students lost a year, that is significant,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said while everyone made an effort with online learning, it did not have the results officials had hoped for.

“We had an hour call with urban and suburban superintendents. All 10 of us had the same situation,” Hinojosa said. “Not unique to DISD.”

Advertisement

Now the district is considering ways to catch students up.

The options range from only targeting students most in need at the end of the year to adding six weeks of instructional time for all students.

That option, being called a full year redesign, would be funded in part by the state -- but with the condition that attendance remain optional. That makes some board members cautious.

The district will likely approve different calendars at different schools.

RELATED:

More students return to the classroom in Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs

Dallas ISD board considers hybrid learning model

Dallas ISD attendance down by 13,500 in early weeks of school year