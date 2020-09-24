Dallas ISD board considers hybrid learning model

The Dallas ISD board is trying to set its hybrid model for high schools and one elementary when students return to campus.

The meeting was supposed to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, but it didn’t begin until around 7 p.m. The board immediately went into closed session.

Dallas ISD school board trustees will consider having high schools adopt a hybrid model of both in-person and virtual learning.

That would mean half of the students would go to school on Monday and Tuesday, have a flex day on Wednesday, and the other half go to school on Thursday and Friday.

The plan would be to use that hybrid model for nine weeks and then reevaluate.

Lakewood Elementary is the only elementary school that could also go to a hybrid model because more than 80% of parents there have opted for in-person.

Lakewood students would also have the option of attending a less-crowded nearby elementary school for all in-person learning.

The appeal for hybrid is to keep students more separated and more socially distant.

Dallas ISD father JR Huerta said he’d rather commit fully to in-person or online rather than hybrid.

“We’re going to go to PE class. We’re going to go to art class. We’re going to go to music class. We’re going to see our books at the library. If that’s not the case, then we should not,” he said. “So it should be 100% let’s go.”

One important caveat for the return to in-person learning is students transitioning to a campus for the first time for in-person learning will start Monday, Sept. 28.

The hybrid model would begin once in-person learning starts on Oct. 5.