More students return to the classroom in Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs

The Dallas and Fort Worth school districts are welcoming back thousands of students who haven’t been inside their school in months.

Being back on campus is going to feel different but there are no doubt plenty of students who will be happy to see their friends and teachers in person.

Last week, the Dallas Independent School District allowed students who were transitioning to a new school to return to the classroom to give them a little more time to adjust.

On Monday all other students whose families chose in-person learning were allowed to return. At Junkens Elementary in Carrollton, that amounts to about 50% of the students.

At the district’s high schools, students will follow a hybrid learning schedule. That means students will spend two or three days a week on campus and two or three days a week learning virtually to avoid having all the kids there at the same time.

The hybrid approach is also being used at Lakewood Elementary in Dallas because so many of the parents there opted to have their kids back on campus and there were concerns about crowding.

Meanwhile, some Fort Worth Independent School District students returned Monday as part of the district’s plan to phase students back in.

Students in pre-K, kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades, as well as special education programs, began in-person learning. Seventh graders who chose in-person learning at some middle schools also returned.

The district’s phase-in police will have additional students back each week through Oct. 19.

The school board approved a plan last week to extend virtual learning for most students by two weeks. The decision came after a marathon meeting and hours of heated debate.

Virtual learning is still available in both districts for families choosing that option.