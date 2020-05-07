Dallas ISD closing child care centers for essential workers

article

Dallas ISD is closing two child care centers that were opened for essential workers.

The centers opened inside Onesimo Hernandez Montessori Academy and Cesar Chavez Learning Center last month as a short-term alternative.

But the district said the centers maintained a low attendance.

It is working with Big Thought and the YMCA to find other child care options for those families.

RELATED:

First Dallas school reopens for the children of healthcare workers

Dallas ISD plans to offer childcare for essential employees during COVID-19 pandemic