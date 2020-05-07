Expand / Collapse search

Dallas ISD closing child care centers for essential workers

DALLAS - Dallas ISD is closing two child care centers that were opened for essential workers.

The centers opened inside Onesimo Hernandez Montessori Academy and Cesar Chavez Learning Center last month as a short-term alternative.

But the district said the centers maintained a low attendance.

It is working with Big Thought and the YMCA to find other child care options for those families.

