Dallas ISD plans to offer childcare for essential employees during COVID-19 pandemic

article

Dallas ISD plans to use several campuses to offer childcare for first responders, healthcare workers, and other essential employees.

The district is working with Dallas County and city of Dallas leaders to establish care centers.

It will utilize schools near large medical centers.

All staff will go through background checks and must have proper licensing.

The centers also plan to offer three meals and two snacks throughout the day.

DISD leaders hope to give more information about their plans Monday morning.