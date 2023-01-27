Dallas ISD to ban TikTok from district WiFi, devices

article

Dallas ISD confirmed Friday that the district is planning to ban TikTok from being used on its WiFi and on district devices.

DISD cited concerns about cybersecurity.

Dallas ISD is just the latest group to ban access to the app.

In December, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of the social media platform TikTok on any government-issued devices.

Several Texas universities have also banned the social media app from campus WiFi.

Many other states and groups have put similar bans in place.

TikTok, is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., and Chinese law mandates that companies share their data with the Chinese Communist Party upon request.