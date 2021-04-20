Dallas’ in-home vaccination program launches after delay

article

The city of Dallas re-launched its in-home COVID-19 vaccination program Monday.

The program was supposed to start last week and give single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots to homebound seniors.

But it had to be delayed when the federal government paused the use of that vaccine over safety concerns.

Dallas is now using the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses.

"You know, we’ll be back out in four weeks with the Moderna in 28 days and give that second shot. And so, logistically it’s a bit more of a challenge because of the temperature it has to be held at and so forth. But again, very resilient team and very good at managing whatever is thrown at them," said Dallas Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Bret Stidham.

The city of Dallas partnered with the Visiting Nurse Association to vaccinate seniors in the Meals on Wheels program.