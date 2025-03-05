Dallas officially named FIFA World Cup 26 international broadcast center host

article

The Brief Dallas has been selected as the broadcast hub for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The hub will be based in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Around 2,000 broadcast media members will use the center during the tournament.



Dallas will be the epicenter of all things FIFA World Cup 2026 media.

In an announcement on Wednesday, FIFA's Chief Business and Strategy Officer Amy Hopfinger said the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center would serve as the international broadcast center for the tournament.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of FIFA and FIFA World Cup 26, it is my absolute pleasure to confirm that Dallas and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will serve as the international broadcast center for the FIFA World Cup 2026," Hopfinger said.

She said Dallas has been a remarkable partner.

That includes investing $15 million in upgrades to the convention center and improving the 485,000 square feet needed for the international broadcast center.

"The state of the art facility will serve as a global broadcast operation center for all 104 matches of this game-changing tournament set to take place in 16 host cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico," Hopfinger said.

"It reinforces Dallas' global significance and readiness to shine on the world stage," added Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

The other side:

There are still some concerns about the city of Dallas' police department being strained during the World Cup.

The interim police chief recently released a memo that let officers know no discretionary time off will be granted next July due to the event.

"Our police department has made every effort to go as high as they can to make sure new officers are added," said Dallas City Council member Jesse Moreno.

By the numbers:

From January until July 2026, the Downtown Dallas convention center will be the home of approximately 2,000 broadcast media representatives spanning television, radio and new media.

The center will also be used as a headquarters for FIFA's host broadcaster, media partners, content production department and football technology and innovation department.

The 2026 World Cup will feature matches across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Dallas will host nine of those matches, the most of any city.

FIFA estimates the economic impact of the broadcast center will be about $200 million and the World Cup as a whole is expected to bring about $2 million to Dallas.

What's inside the broadcast hub?

The IBC will serve as a central location for all things broadcasting for the event.

Inside there will be a number of services for those working at the event.

The center will have a 24-hour cafeteria, a lounge, concession stands, a convenience store, gift shop, express shipping, banking and dry cleaning.

What they're saying:

"This partnership highlights our dedication to maintaining the highest standards for broadcast operations," FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said. "With its modern infrastructure and the expertise of our Host Broadcaster, HBS, the IBC will offer an optimal environment for broadcasters and media professionals to deliver compelling storytelling and coverage of this historic event. In addition, media representatives from around the world will have the opportunity to discover Dallas, a dynamic city that combines modern urban attractions with deep-rooted history, and legendary sports teams that captivate fans across the globe."

A release from the organization said local businesses will be able to bid for contracts related to the operation of the hub.

Dallas was the global broadcast hub during the 1994 World Cup.