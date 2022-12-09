Dallas hospital shooting suspect indicted on capital murder charges

article

The man accused of killing two workers at a Dallas hospital will be tried for capital murder.

A grand jury indicted Nestor Hernandez for the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in October.

Police said Hernandez was fighting with his girlfriend, who had just given birth to their child.

RELATED: Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers, affidavit says

He is accused of fatally shooting social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Katie Annette Flowers.

Hernandez was arrested after being shot in the leg during a standoff with police.