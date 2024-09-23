City of Dallas discusses creation of sanctioned homeless encampments

The Brief Dallas City Council discussed creating sanctioned homeless encampments in the city. Similar programs have been put into place in Los Angeles, Austin and San Antonio. The encampments come at a cost of $33,000 to $100,000 per person. There will be another meeting on the subject in October.



After years of shutting down homeless encampments only to have another encampment pop up in a new location, the City of Dallas is considering creating sanctioned encampments.

The idea is to create a safe and clean space for the homeless who are resistant to going to a shelter.

"It's not okay for people to stay on the street for 8 weeks," said Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn.

The program is similar to those put into place in Los Angeles, Austin and San Antonio.

Many cities are thinking outside of the box, using tiny houses, shipping containers and even 3D printed homes to provide shelter to those without a home.

The sanctioned encampments do come at a cost. Estimates show it will cost $33,000 to $100,000 per person.

"From a fiscal standpoint that gives me a lot of concern," said Dallas City Councilman Chad West. "I choose to support what is working, housing forward, rapid rehousing and camp decommissioning initiatives are working. I don't support using any city bond funds, any general funds or any of our scarce federal resources on what doesn't appear to be a valid pathway forward."

Mendelsohn argues the approach will save the city money in the end.

"It's documented across this country what it costs for someone to be homeless in a city for city and county services. We talk regularly about outreach workers, the marshals, code compliance, integrated public services, the police, the community courts and even the economic development impacts. I know I've had businesses leave District 12 and move to Plano because of homelessness," she said.

The city said it had no potential locations within the parameters that the encampments be one mile from schools, libraries and rec centers.

Council members directed staff to expand their criteria.

Mendelsohn says Dallas cannot repeat Austin's initial mistake with a project called Esperanza Community.

"When Esperanza was founded in Austin it was a mess and it was tent camping, but it also had no oversight and no structure. It was essentially a dumping ground for people," she argued.

Mendelsohn says Dallas must create a carefully-managed space for camping.

"I don't love the idea of it if we're honest about it, but I would rather them do that in a safe environment where there is access to hygeine services and all there is access to all the wrap around services they could possibly need or want as opposed to being behind somebody's bridge or in someone's backyard or along the creek," she said.

Some council members urged the director of the Office of Homeless Solutions to seek funding from the county and Dallas ISD.

There will be another briefing in October, with action expected soon.