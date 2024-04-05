Dallas police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 5-year-old boy
DALLAS - Police are seeking help from the public to find the driver who fled the scene after hitting a 5-year-old boy in Dallas on Sunday.
This happened at about 11 p.m., in the 2600 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street.
Investigators said a 5-year-old boy was crossing the road with an adult, when a gold, four-door vehicle struck the boy, seriously injuring him.
The driver fled the scene before helping the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sammy Shaw at (214) 671-0019.