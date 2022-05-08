Third teen who survived deadly hit-and-run crash in Dallas released from hospital

A third teenager has been released from the hospital after a hit-and-run crash that killed two teens last month in Dallas.

Police said a driver in a truck slammed into the teens’ SUV in a head-on crash.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as Faustino Rivera.

Investigators said he ditched the truck and took off on foot without checking on the injured teenagers.

Siblings, 16-year-old Crystal Pineda and 15-year-old Andres Pineda, who were both killed.

The three other teens in the SUV were taken to a hospital. Two of them, 14-year-old Miguel Guerrero and 15-year-old Roberto Diaz, had already been released from the hospital, while the third victim, Diego Olvera, has now been released from the hospital.

Olvera’s mother held onto her son tight this Mother’s Day, grateful he’s home, but they are still trying to process the loss of two friends.

The 15-year-old JJ Pearce High School student has a fractured hip and broken arm and scrapes all over his face.

Diego and two other passengers in the backseat survived the crash.

In the front seat, Crystal and Andres Pineda were both killed.

Dallas police are still looking for the driver who fled the scene, Rivera.

Investigators said Rivera was speeding in the opposite lane of traffic when he slammed his truck head-on into the SUV full of teenagers.

Rivera was last seen leaving the crash on foot, without checking on any of the teens.

"All this has felt like a dream, it’s just weird," Olvera said. "I learned at a young age that anything could chance in an instance. So I really know anything could happened at any time, anywhere."

The two other teens injured in the crash are at home recovering.

For Olvera, it could be months before he can walk normally again.