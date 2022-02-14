Dallas Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade set to return for 2022

article

After being canceled for two years in a row, the Dallas Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming back.

The annual event on Greenville Avenue will take place on March 12.

The parade was first canceled in 2020 as COVID-19 started to surge. Then it was canceled again in 2021 because of the pandemic.

The block party and concert this year will feature the Toadies.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has donated $50,000 each year since 2012 to keep the parade going.

Parades in New York, Chicago and St. Louis are also supposed to return.

