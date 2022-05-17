Dallas gas prices climb to $4.30 per gallon
DALLAS - Gasoline prices hit a new high after jumping 10 cents a gallon overnight.
AAA said drivers are paying an average of $4.30 a gallon for regular unleaded in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
That’s up from $4.20 a day earlier and $4.14 a week ago.
AAA said volatile crude oil prices coupled with the fact that refineries are switching over to the more expensive summer blend of gasoline is adding to the upward pressure on prices.
The price of West Texas intermediate crude oil jumped to nearly $114 per barrel overnight.
It had fallen below $100 a barrel last week.