Dallas man charged with 2 recent murders

The Brief Dallas police arrested Garret Hudgens on Friday. Hudgens is charged with two recent murders. One shooting killed a 71-year-old man near Fair Park, the other killed a 51-year-old near Red Bird.



Dallas police have arrested a man in connection to two recent murders, including one in which an elderly man in a wheelchair was shot.

Garrett Hudgens arrest

What's New:

Garrett Hudgens, 30, was arrested on Friday and charged with murder in connection to two recent shootings.

Fair Park shooting

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The backstory:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Parry Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Officers found 71-year-old Percy Howard in a wheelchair with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Cockrell Hill Road Shooting

The backstory:

Hudgens was also charged with murder in an April 4 shooting on North Cockrell Hill Road.

Dallas police say they were called to a shooting around 6:30 a.m.

First responders found 51-year-old Jimmie Walker had been shot. Walker was later pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how police connected the shootings Hudgens.

The circumstances that led up to the shootings have not been released.