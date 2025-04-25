Dallas man charged with 2 recent murders
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a man in connection to two recent murders, including one in which an elderly man in a wheelchair was shot.
Garrett Hudgens arrest
What's New:
Garrett Hudgens, 30, was arrested on Friday and charged with murder in connection to two recent shootings.
Fair Park shooting
The backstory:
Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Parry Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Officers found 71-year-old Percy Howard in a wheelchair with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Cockrell Hill Road Shooting
The backstory:
Hudgens was also charged with murder in an April 4 shooting on North Cockrell Hill Road.
Dallas police say they were called to a shooting around 6:30 a.m.
First responders found 51-year-old Jimmie Walker had been shot. Walker was later pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It is not clear how police connected the shootings Hudgens.
The circumstances that led up to the shootings have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Police.