Dallas, Fort Worth zoos are closed until Friday

The biggest zoos in North Texas will stay closed through at least Friday.

The Dallas Zoo is still working to keep its animals safe and warm.

It moved some animals, and is winter-proofing habitats.

The zoo said it is stuffing towels and hay in any cracks, and hanging plastic sheets over barn doors.

Some zoologists are spending multiple nights at the zoo to care for the animals.

It's the same story at the Fort Worth Zoo, which plans to reopen at noon Friday.

Some staff spent the weekend at the zoo and will stay to make sure the animals are cared for.