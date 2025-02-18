Dallas weather: Road conditions across North Texas

The Brief Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing on Tuesday evening. Some slick spots could appear with freezing drizzle expected. TxDOT crews will work around the clock to monitor dangerous areas on the roads.



Temperatures across North Texas are falling below freezing, and many of us will remain below the freezing point until Friday.

TxDOT crews are in 24/7 operations to monitor overpasses, bridges and other road spots that could become icy due to the cold.

Live Updates

8:53 a.m.

A band of lake-effect snow coming off Lewisville Lake is really affecting Highway 67 in southern Dallas County.

I-35W is still slow-going. There are new accidents on northbound I-35E at Bear Creek, northbound LBJ at I-30 and westbound I-20 at JJ Lemon.

The crash on Spur 408 has cleared, though.

Overall, it's not too bad, but we are starting to see some icy patches and a few crashes. Just take it easy out there.

8:20 a.m.

Even though there are still no major accidents on the roadways, be careful! Some areas are icier and getting more snowfall than others. FOX 4 photojournalist Ricardo Cortes got this shot while driving on Hwy. 67 near Red Bird Lane, south of Dallas.

8:00 a.m.

The drive times are starting to slow down now because of the number of cars of the roadways. Good luck going faster than about 25 mph on I-35W. But surprisingly, there are still no major weather-related accidents.

7:38 a.m.

There's now an accident with an injury on northbound Spur 408 before the Loop 12 merge in Dallas. It appears a car skidded off the roadway and took out a sign. At least one person was put into the back of an ambulance.

7:19 a.m.

We finally have a roadway that's starting to ice over a little bit. Folks are moving slowly on Hwy. 67 past the Hampton Road interchange because of slick spots. So far, no wrecks there yet.

On northbound U.S. Hwy. 75/Central Expressway near the Mockingbird Lane exit there is an icy spot because of a drainage issue.

7:00 a.m.

The only major slowdowns right now are because of construction and not the light snow that has been falling in the DFW area.

Here's a good example to show that road treatments are working. The express lane in this photo wasn't treated and is closed. It's now covered by a thin layer of snow while the main lanes are fine.

6:48 a.m.

More folks are getting on the roads now. The average speeds are still moving along okay and there have been no reports of any vehicles spinning out on ice. We've gotten some reports of ice, but it's mostly been because of drainage issues or sprinklers that were accidentally left on.

6:30 a.m.

You can see the blowing snow on the traffic cameras. Some of that snow is accumulating on the shoulders of major roadways. We've also seen road treatment crews out patrolling. Overall, it's still a nice drive.

Just a reminder, all express lanes will be closed while temperatures are below freezing.

6:14 a.m.

Still calm and quiet on the roadways. There are no major accidents or trouble spots to report on.

5:16 a.m.

We're seeing snow flurries in the DFW area, but the roads are still doing fine. Traffic cameras show the snow swirling around on the roadways and then settling on the shoulders. So far, there are no major accidents on the roadways.

Cold Weather Preps

What we know:

Crews have pre-treated roads with brine since Friday and are now beginning their around the clock shifts.

TxDOT says crews will be staged in different areas to respond to any problem areas.

Officials are urging people to stay off of the roads if possible.

If you have to be on the roads, make sure you have a full tank of gas and drive slowly.

Fort Worth firefighters are stocking up with extra blankets and flares, which they can use to block off roadways or defrost frozen fire hydrants.

Emergency centers are also in overflow mode, and some have even extended their hours.

What we don't know:

We don't know how much the weather will impact your travel.

The freezing drizzle is only expected to impact drivers for a short period of time.

There may be icy spots by Wednesday morning, but they aren't expected to be widespread.

What they're saying:

"It's going to be cold out there. We don't know what is on the road yet. And so we're really asking people to drive safely, slow down. I know that is hard for Texas drivers, but we need you to get off the gas pedal a little bit, drive for the conditions and know before you go. So this is where you can really check DriveTexas.org. We'll have our reports up there so you can see if there's any icy different conditions. But it does change pretty quickly," said Madison Schein with TxDOT Dallas.