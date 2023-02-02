Hundreds of flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been canceled due to the weather for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

As of 6 a.m., more than 500 flights in and out of DFW Airport have been canceled on Thursday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Things are looking a bit better right now at Love Field, at 6 a.m. just 34 flights had been called off, according to FlightAware.

Detroit Pistons stranded in Dallas, Wednesday night's game postponed

Airlines were hopeful to get things back on track on Thursday after thousands of flights were canceled earlier this week, due to the icy weather.

North Texas-based Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have issued travel alerts and are allowing some travelers to make changes for free.

Click on these links to see if you are eligible:

Travelers are asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport.