Dallas weather: Detroit Pistons trapped in Dallas, Wednesday night's game postponed
DALLAS - The Detroit Pistons-Washington Wizards game Wednesday night has been postponed, because the Pistons haven't been able to leave Dallas due to winter weather in the area.
The NBA released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying the Pistons have not been able to fly from Dallas back to Detroit following Monday night's 111-105 loss to the Mavericks.
The NBA says the game will be rescheduled for a later date.
Thousands of flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been canceled over the last 3 days due to icy conditions.
The Mavericks are scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow night in Dallas.