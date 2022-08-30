Dallas Firefighters Museum damaged in floods

While firefighters rushed to save people when floodwaters rose across North Texas last week, the Dallas Firefighters Museum across from Fair Park was damaged.

"We had a drain pipe upstairs that stopped up and it just started filling the place with water," said Sherrie Wilson of the museum. "We've just been trying to control the damage at this point."

The building which once held Old Fire Station Number 5 on Parry Street has been home to the Firefighters Museum for 50 years.

Historical artifacts inside the building were taken to a special place to try to be saved.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Source: Dallas Firefighters Museum

"I think we've been able to save most of the equipment, that's still to be seen though. We're gonna have to look at things some things may have to be painted or retouched up. I think for the most part the fire department did a good job of coming in here and helping clean this out," said Wilson.

The floods came at a time when the museum was hoping to raise $10 million to renovate, but that was before floodwaters did damage insurance won't cover.

"I think we're going to really rely on the community to step up. Donors, corporations, as we embark on assessing the damage which will increase the capital campaign goal," said capital campaign consultant Heather Stevens.

If you would like to donate to the museum there will be a fundraiser Oct. 28-30.

You can also go to dallasfiremuseum.org or laddersandlagers.org.