Security plans in place in Dallas ahead of FIFA World Cup games

The Brief Dallas officials and federal agencies are coordinating extensive safety plans as the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center transitions into the International Broadcast Center with less than two weeks until the games. Public safety efforts are heavily focusing on combating human trafficking, a major concern for officials during large-scale sporting events. Viral videos online show Boston Dynamics robotic dogs being deployed for overall security in Dallas, though it remains unconfirmed if they are scanning faces.



Officials in North Texas said they are prepared to keep everyone safe as the FIFA World Cup comes to Dallas.

Safety and Security

What we know:

Local, state, and federal officials are actively coordinating security resources ahead of the upcoming soccer matches.

During a news conference on Monday morning, North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee President Monica Paul took the podium alongside a long list of speakers, including Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office Joe Rothrock.

They said local law enforcement, fire, and emergency services will be working with state and federal agencies to keep everyone safe.

They equated hosting the World Cup to hosting multiple Super Bowls at once, which requires significantly more resources.

What they're saying:

Governor Greg Abbott spoke in Arlington last week regarding the public safety plan, highlighting that human trafficking becomes a massive issue during large-scale events.

"We’re working in particular to focus on human trafficking crimes to prevent them from occurring in the first place and to make arrests of anybody involved in it," Abbott said.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn emphasized that local law enforcement is prepared to handle the influx of visitors and potential security threats.

"We are absolutely ready to go, we are expecting it, we’re putting the resources in place, all of our partners are working closely together and if they're listening we’re coming for you," Waybourn said.

Robot Facial Scanners

Dig deeper:

Advanced technology will also be integrated into the security footprint.

A video that’s going viral online shows a robotic dog approaching someone in Dallas, looking up, seemingly scanning their face, and then shaking its body like a real dog.

The video claims the tech will be used to scan faces in Dallas during the World Cup.

Hyundai, in collaboration with robot maker Boston Dynamics, confirmed the dogs will be used for overall security, but it’s not clear if that includes scanning faces.

Similar robotic canines have been used at the Indy 500 and some NFL matches.