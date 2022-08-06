Driver dies in fiery crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person died in a fiery car crash Friday night in Dallas.
The wreck happened just before 10 p.m., in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue.
Police said the driver of a blue 2010 Chevy Camaro lost control, crossed over the left curb, and went into the grass median.
It then hit a tree and light pole, before bursting into flames.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.