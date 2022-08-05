18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas

Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas.

The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday.

The tractor trailer was completely stopped underneath the bridge at I-35E and Commonwealth Drive.

The train track on top of the bridge had to stop deliveries while crews tried to free the trailer.

The truck was cleared hours later.