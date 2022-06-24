Dallas federal building heightens security after Roe V. Wade overturned
DALLAS - Many cities across the country are adding security in anticipation of protests Friday and this weekend.
In Dallas, a security fence is going up at the Earle Cabell Federal Building.
U.S. Supreme Court rules there’s no right to abortion, setting up Texas ban
Roe V. Wade, the 1973 case that led to the legalization of abortion in the U.S., originated in Dallas, and Texas has long been a battleground over abortion rights.