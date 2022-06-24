Expand / Collapse search

Dallas federal building heightens security after Roe V. Wade overturned

Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - Many cities across the country are adding security in anticipation of protests Friday and this weekend.

In Dallas, a security fence is going up at the Earle Cabell Federal Building.

Roe V. Wade, the 1973 case that led to the legalization of abortion in the U.S., originated in Dallas, and Texas has long been a battleground over abortion rights.                   

