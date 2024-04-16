No injuries in reported explosion near Federal Building in Downtown Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue says no one was injured in a reported explosion near the Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.

The explosion was reported on S. Griffin Street at 2:35 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they could see smoke coming from a manhole across the street with the cover blown off.

First responders said there was no fire in the hole by the time they got there.

SKY 4 spotted a large crowd of people outside who had been evacuated from the building while the investigation was underway.

DFR says the manhole housed an electrical vault.

Oncor was called to investigate the exact cause of the explosion.

The company says the equipment in one of its underground vaults was damaged.